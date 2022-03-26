Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks meet the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday with both teams looking to solidify their standing in the playoff picture. The Bucks are going to be without Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable. The Grizzlies will once again be without Ja Morant in this one, as he’s out for at least two weeks with the knee injury.

The Grizzlies are 1.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 233.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +1.5

If Antetokounmpo gets ruled out, this line will move and the Bucks will be bigger underdogs. Milwaukee has the players to keep up with Memphis in what will be a close game if the reigning Finals MVP plays. Holiday is out, but the Grizzlies are missing Morant. The defending champions are a good bet to cover, even against a rising Memphis squad.

Over/Under: Under 233

Even though these are two of the best scoring teams in the league, this is too high of a total given the players who are out. If Antetokounmpo sits, this line will go down a bit. For now, the under is the play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.