Duke vs. Arkansas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Duke and Arkansas face off on Saturday in the Elite Eight Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Texas Tech vs Duke Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 2 Akansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The West region game is taking place in San Francisco with tip-off scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-Arkansas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (31-6) is just one win away from the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski’s final college basketball season. The Blue Devils held off a tough Texas Tech Red Raiders team 78-73 in the Sweet 16 round on Thursday night behind a 15-of-17 free throw shooting performance to advance.

Arkansas (28-8) is in the Elite Eight for the second year in a row under head coach Eric Musselman. The Razorbacks put together an incredible performance Thursday night, knocking off the bracket’s overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs 74-68, forcing 15 turnovers in the victory.

How to watch Duke vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, March 26
Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook: Duke -4, O/U 147.5

