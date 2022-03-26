Duke vs. Arkansas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 2 Akansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The West region game is taking place in San Francisco with tip-off scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-Arkansas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (31-6) is just one win away from the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski’s final college basketball season. The Blue Devils held off a tough Texas Tech Red Raiders team 78-73 in the Sweet 16 round on Thursday night behind a 15-of-17 free throw shooting performance to advance.

Arkansas (28-8) is in the Elite Eight for the second year in a row under head coach Eric Musselman. The Razorbacks put together an incredible performance Thursday night, knocking off the bracket’s overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs 74-68, forcing 15 turnovers in the victory.

How to watch Duke vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook: Duke -4, O/U 147.5