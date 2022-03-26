Villanova vs. Houston: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats face off against the No. 5 Houston Cougars on Saturday. The South region game is taking place in San Antonio with tip-off scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Villanova-Houston at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Villanova (29-7) is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since they won the national title in 2018. The Wildcats maintained a comfortable lead for most of the second half against the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines on Thursday night and ultimately won 63-55.

Houston (32-5) is one victory away from getting back to the Final Four for the second season in a row despite losing two of their top players early in the regular season. The Cougars are just a No. 5 seed, but they’re beloved as one of the top teams in the country by the advanced metrics like KenPom, which rates them as college basketball’s second best team.

How to watch Villanova vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, March 26

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook: Houston -2.5, O/U 128