Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament entering Elite Eight

March Madness has just seven games remaining, and now we know what the wagering community thinks about who will cut down the nets in New Orleans to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

Somehow there are still two double digits seed amongst the field, as the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and No. 15 (!!) Saint Peter’s Peacocks are 40 minutes away from the Final Four. There’s only one No. 1 seed remaining, and that’s the Kansas Jayhawks.

We are also just one win by Duke over Arkansas, and another by North Carolina over Saint Peter’s, from a rematch of the most intense rivalry in college basketball at the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. We think some sports media might say or write something about that if it happens.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2022 NCAA Championship ahead of Elite Eight

Kansas +250

Houston +350

Duke +400

Villanova +600

North Carolina +650

Arkansas +950

Miami +2500

Saint Peter’s +6000

