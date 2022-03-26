Breaking down the Bridgeport Region bracket in the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16

The Bridgeport regional will feature two games on Saturday afternoon when the top-seeded NC State Wolfpack take on the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by a game between the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies and No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and can be seen on ESPN.

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (ESPN)

Point spread: NC State -8

Total: 143

Moneyline odds: NC State -335, Notre Dame +260

NC State (31-3) rolled through their first round matchup with a 96-68 win over the No. 16 seed Longwood and did the same against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats 89-57 in Round 2. The Wolfpack are on a 12-game winning streak, and they rank No. 2 nationally in points per 100 possessions.

Notre Dame (24-8) knocked off the No. 12 seed UMass 89-78 in Round 1, and they looked real good in a 108-64 win over the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Sooners to get to the Sweet 16. The Fighting Irish have shot 55.6% from the floor in their first two NCAA Tournament games, and Olivia Miles has increased her assists per game average to 7.4, which is second nationally.

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana (ESPN)

Point spread: UConn -9

Total: 124.5

Moneyline odds: UConn -365, Indiana +280

UConn (27-5) crushed the No. 15 seed Mercer 83-38 and hung on to knock off the No. 7 seed UCF 52-47 in the second round. The Huskies won 12 games in a row heading into this matchup, and rank No. 2 nationally in scoring margin per 100 possessions. UConn shot just 29.2% from the floor in Round 2, so they could be set up for a bounce back offensively.

Indiana (24-8) beat the No. 14 seed Charlotte 85-51, and they survived a second round matchup with a 56-55 victory against the No. 11 seed Princeton. The Hoosiers shot 51.2% from the floor in that contest but turned the ball over 17 times. Teaira McCowan ranks third in the country in rebounds per game.

