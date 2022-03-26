Which double-digit seeds are still in the NCAA Tournament heading into Elite Eight?

We are down to just two teams that can truly be called Cinderella, and both are just 40 minutes from making history by reaching the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes have never been to an Elite Eight before now, even going back to the teams of Rick Barry in the 1960’s. The program was suspended for 15 years between 1971 and 1985, and didn’t win a game in March Madness as a program until 1999.

Of course for the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks, it’s so far beyond house money the term can’t even begin to describe what’s happening. They are the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, the first team below a No. 12 to ever get this far, and they are looking to become the first team below a No. 11 to reach the Final Four. The Peacocks have been playing Division I basketball since 1965, and had never won a tournament game until eight days ago. Now they’ve won three, with victories over the No. 2, No. 7, and No. 3 seed in the East Region.

We’ll be tracking all the double-digit seeds as they look to make some noise in the Big Dance. Does the dream die here or will these teams continue to upend brackets across the country? Here are the teams that have advanced past the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Double-digit seeds advancing to Elite Eight

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Kentucky 86-79

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Murray State 70-60

Third Round: Defeated No. 3 Purdue 67-64

First Round: Defeated No. 7 USC 68-66

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Auburn 79-61

Third Round: Defeated No. 11 Iowa State 70-56