Breaking down public betting splits for Saturday’s Elite Eight NCAA Tournament matchups

With just two stand-alone games in Saturday’s Elite Eight round, plenty of bettors are sure to get in on the action. It will all get started at 6:09 p.m. ET with the No. 5 Houston Cougars as slight favorites over the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats to win the South region in San Antonio. This will be followed by the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks looking to claim the West region as underdogs to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in San Francisco at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Both games will air on TBS, and the winners will head to the Final Four next weekend in New Orleans.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Saturday’s Elite Eight matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook.

#2 Villanova vs. #5 Houston

Spread: Houston -2.5 — 58% of handle, 53% of bets on Houston

Total: 128.0 — 74% of handle, 80% of bets on over

Moneyline: Houston -150, Villanova +130 — 58% of handle, 62% of bets on Villanova

#2 Duke vs. #4 Arkansas

Spread: Duke -4 — 54% of handle, 51% of bets on Duke

Total: 147.5 — 61% of handle on over, 67% of bets on under

Moneyline: Duke -180, Arkansas +155 — 77% of handle, 64% of bets on Duke

