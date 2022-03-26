 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Tournament men’s basketball TV schedule for Saturday, March 26

We take a look at both matchups on the board for Saturday’s March Madness action, with two trips to the Final Four on the line.

By DKNation Staff
Theo John, Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero of the Duke Blue Devils look toward their bench in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

A March Madness that started with 68 teams is down to eight, and on Saturday two tickets will be punched to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

The No. 2 Villanova Wildcats are actually the underdog against the No. 5 Houston Cougars, whose relentless defensive pressure makes them one of the toughest teams to score against in the country.

And on the other side, Mike Krzyzewski’s career is on the line again as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs already put away the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament by dispatching the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and look to play giant killer once again by ending the tenure of the legendary coach on the other sideline.

March Madness TV schedule: Saturday, March 26

All times ET

6:09 p.m. — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston — TBS
8:49 p.m. — No. 2 Duke vs. No 4 Arkansas — TBS

