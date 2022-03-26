How much are tickets to Men’s Final Four in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2022 Final Four is just a week away, and plenty of fans of teams still eligible for the event will be tracking ticket sites to get them at the best times possible. The two semifinal games will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, with the national championship up for grabs on Monday, April 4th.

All three games will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

According to TicketIQ, the cheapest ticket available for an all-sessions pass is $412 with a ticket for just the semifinal round at $303. A ticket for the national championship game alone can be bought for $166.

It will be interesting to see how the ticket market fluctuates based on the Elite Eight matchups, and the biggest question will be what happens with the Duke Blue Devils. They are in the final season with Mike Krzyzewski as the head coach, and those prices could skyrocket if they leave their Elite Eight matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks with a victory.

For those not planning to attend, the semifinal games and national championship can be seen on TBS.