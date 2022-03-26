How and what to watch for No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn in Elite Eight of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

A trip to the Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line Sunday, March 27 as the No. 1 NC State Wolfpack will face the No. 2 UConn Huskies . This Bridgeport region final showdown will take place at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

Game date: Monday, March 28th

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

No. 1 NC State 32-3 (17-1 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Longwood 96-68

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Kansas State 89-57

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 66-63

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 2 Overall, 2 Offense, 6 Defense

Leading scorer: Elissa Cunane (13.6 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: NC State is averaging 110.5 points per 100 possessions.

NC State erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to emerge victorious with a close victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. Raina Perez came up big in the clutch, putting the Pack ahead with a layup with 16 second left and burying a pair of free throws later on to ice the game.

No. 2 UConn 28-5 (16-1 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Mercer 83-38

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 UCF 52-47

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Indiana 75-58

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 4 Overall, 9 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Christyn Williams (14.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: UConn leads the nation in margin per victory.

UConn stepped on the gas late and zoomed away from Indiana on Saturday to advance in the tournament. Leading by four at the break, the Huskies promptly broke off a 16-0 run to open the third quarter and that was all she wrote on the Hoosiers’ chances in this matchup.