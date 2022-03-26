How and what to watch for No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan in Elite Eight of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

A trip to the Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line Sunday, March 27 as the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals will face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines. This Wichita Region final showdown will take place at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

Game date: Monday, March 28th

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

No. 1 Louisville 28-4 (16-2 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Albany 81-53

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Gonzaga 68-59

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Tennessee 76-64

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 5 Overall, 7 Offense, 6 Defense

Leading scorer: Hailey Van Lith (14 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Louisville is shooting 45.8% from the field this season.

Louisville managed to hold off Tennessee for a nice 12-point victory on Saturday. The Cardinals were up by 15 at one point in the second quarter but saw their lead dwindle down to two in the second half. Hailey Van Lith and Emily Engstler helped shut the door down the stretch,

No. 3 Michigan 25-6 (13-5 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 American 74-39

Second Round: Defeated No. 11 Villanova 64-49

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 10 South Dakota 52-49

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 12 Overall, 16 Offense, 21 Defense

Leading scorer:

Key stat of tournament: Michigan has a rebounding rate of 57.5%, good for fifth in the nation.

Michigan survived a back-and-forth battle with South Dakota on Saturday, ending the Coyotes Cinderella run. Tied at 48, Laila Phelia came through with the clutch, go-ahead layup with 23 seconds remaining.