Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brandon Ingram, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 26

There are eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, but there is no ABC primetime game this weekend. NBATV will have the showcase game with Nets-Heat. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 26

Devin Vassell (Achilles) questionable

Lonnie Walker (back) OUT

Walker is out, while Vassell is questionable. If he sits, look for Dejounte Murray and Tre Jones to be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) questionable

If Ingram sits, look for CJ McCollum to continue leading the Pelicans offensively. Devonte’ Graham also gets a nice boost as a value play.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT

Fox remains out, which makes Davion Mitchell a strong addition in fantasy/DFS contests.

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist, ankle) available

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Carter Jr. is back in, which caps Mo Bamba’s ceiling. Suggs remains out, so Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will man the backcourt for Orlando.

Gary Trent Jr. (toe) questionable

If Trent Jr. sits, Fred VanVleet will take on additional shots in this Raptors offense.

DeMar DeRozan (groin) probable

Alex Caruso (back) probable

DeRozan and Caruso are both probable, though the former is the better play in fantasy/DFS contests. Zach LaVine will lose some value with DeRozan coming back into the lineup.

Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT

Rondo is out, so Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin will be Cleveland’s primary point guards for this encounter.

Seth Curry (ankle) probable

Goran Dragic (knee) probable

Curry and Dragic are both looking to get back on the court. They’ll be strong value additions as the Nets figure out roles for the team with Kyrie Irving back as a full-time player.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) TBD

Tyler Herro (knee) TBD

Duncan Robinson (Achilles) TBD

PJ Tucker (knee) TBD

Caleb Martin (knee) TBD

Gabe Vincent (toe) OUT

Victor Oladipo (load management) TBD

We’ll see who plays after most of this group was available for Friday’s game. Herro didn’t play Friday and seems unlikely to play Saturday at the moment.

Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT

Khris Middleton (wrist) probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable

Milwaukee’s “Big 3” is all banged up, but Middleton and Antetokounmpo are potentially in play. Both would be strong fantasy/DFS options, with Middleton potentially taking on a huge rule if the Greek Freak also sits out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable

Gilgeous-Alexander has played through this issue at times, but look for Tre Mann to be the primary point guard if the Thunder star sits out this game.

Josh Hart (knee) TBD

Hart was ruled out of Friday’s game, so it’s unlikely he plays here. The Trail Blazers are decimated by injuries, so good look figuring out if anyone on this roster is worth adding in fantasy/DFS lineups.