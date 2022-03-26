Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brandon Ingram, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 26

There are eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, but there is no ABC primetime game this weekend. NBATV will have the showcase game with Nets-Heat. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 26
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Devin Vassell (Achilles) questionable
Lonnie Walker (back) OUT
Walker is out, while Vassell is questionable. If he sits, look for Dejounte Murray and Tre Jones to be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Brandon Ingram (hamstring) questionable
If Ingram sits, look for CJ McCollum to continue leading the Pelicans offensively. Devonte’ Graham also gets a nice boost as a value play.
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic
De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT
Fox remains out, which makes Davion Mitchell a strong addition in fantasy/DFS contests.
Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist, ankle) available
Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT
Carter Jr. is back in, which caps Mo Bamba’s ceiling. Suggs remains out, so Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will man the backcourt for Orlando.
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. (toe) questionable
If Trent Jr. sits, Fred VanVleet will take on additional shots in this Raptors offense.
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
DeMar DeRozan (groin) probable
Alex Caruso (back) probable
DeRozan and Caruso are both probable, though the former is the better play in fantasy/DFS contests. Zach LaVine will lose some value with DeRozan coming back into the lineup.
Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT
Rondo is out, so Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin will be Cleveland’s primary point guards for this encounter.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
Seth Curry (ankle) probable
Goran Dragic (knee) probable
Curry and Dragic are both looking to get back on the court. They’ll be strong value additions as the Nets figure out roles for the team with Kyrie Irving back as a full-time player.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) TBD
Tyler Herro (knee) TBD
Duncan Robinson (Achilles) TBD
PJ Tucker (knee) TBD
Caleb Martin (knee) TBD
Gabe Vincent (toe) OUT
Victor Oladipo (load management) TBD
We’ll see who plays after most of this group was available for Friday’s game. Herro didn’t play Friday and seems unlikely to play Saturday at the moment.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT
Khris Middleton (wrist) probable
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable
Milwaukee’s “Big 3” is all banged up, but Middleton and Antetokounmpo are potentially in play. Both would be strong fantasy/DFS options, with Middleton potentially taking on a huge rule if the Greek Freak also sits out.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable
Gilgeous-Alexander has played through this issue at times, but look for Tre Mann to be the primary point guard if the Thunder star sits out this game.
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Josh Hart (knee) TBD
Hart was ruled out of Friday’s game, so it’s unlikely he plays here. The Trail Blazers are decimated by injuries, so good look figuring out if anyone on this roster is worth adding in fantasy/DFS lineups.