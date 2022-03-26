Pick against the spread, over/under for Arkansas-Duke on Saturday

The last time the Duke Blue Devils and Arkansas Razorbacks played in the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas won the 1994 national championship and the Razorbacks will look to get to their first Final Four this millennium on Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Duke Blue Devils (-4, 147.5)

Duke has seen a recent dip in defense, allowing at least 73 points in six of their last seven games with opponents shooting 40.5% from 3-point range with 7.9 turnovers per game in that span and are 335th in the country in turnovers forced per possession away from home.

The Razorbacks do a better job of generating turnovers than Duke, ranked 61st in the country entering the Sweet 16 in turnovers forced per possession and 22nd nationally in turnovers forced on a per possession basis.

Arkansas leads the country in free throws made per possession and have scored at least 74 points in eight of their last 10 games with at least 25 free throw attempts in six of their last eight games.

Preventing second chances has also been a forte of Arkansas, ranked 27th in the country in percentage of opponents misses that result in a rebound in road and neutral court games while Duke overall is 194th in this category, allowing opponents to rebound 27.2% of misses away from home.

The last ride for Coach Mike Krzyzewski will end one stop short of New Orleans and the defense of Arkansas will send the Razorbacks to the Final Four.

The Play: Arkansas +4

