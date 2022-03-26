 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton eliminated in first round of qualifying for first time since 2017

We have a qualifying shocker in Jeddah.

By David Fucillo
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W13 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 25, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula One is conducting qualifying in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the first round of qualifying has brought a shocker. Lewis Hamilton finished in 16th position and was eliminated. This is the first time he has not advanced out of Q1 since 2017.

It appears to be something car-related because all five cars eliminated in the first round were Mercedes-powered. The other four eliminated drivers were Alexander Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Nicholas Latifi, and Yuki Tsunoda. The fastest driver in Q1 was Carlos Sainz, with Max Verstappen following as second fastest.

Naturally there were some shocked reactions to Hamilton’s elimination. This pair is my favorite showing the initial shock and then someone pointing and laughing in a very Nelson manner.

