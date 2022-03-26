University of Memphis charged with multiple Level 1 violations

The NCAA has completed its investigation into the University of Memphis and the University is facing at least four Level I and two Level II violations, per The Commercial Appeal. The NCAA has four levels in their violation system so violations at the level of Memphis’ are considered to be the most serious. The men’s basketball team is the main focal point of the investigation and head coach Penny Hardaway was the only individual named in the Notice of Allegations.

The notice sent to Memphis included seven separate violations that are reported to have occurred in between May 2019 and February 2021. Among the claims are violations of NCAA clauses related to head coach responsibility, institutional control and failure to monitor. Originally, the NCAA was looking into the eligibility status of James Wiseman, but they seem to have uncovered much more.

The University is restricted in its potential response due to the ongoing allegations due to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). Men’s basketball head coach Penny Hardaway and compliance issues for the men’s basketball program are the main focus of the investigation.