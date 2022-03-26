Which teams have advanced to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

Sixty-eight teams began March Madness in 2022 with a dream of reaching the Superdome in New Orleans for the Final Four. And after almost two weeks of terrific basketball, the Final Four is in site for what should be a terrific end to the college hoops season.

We witnessed plenty of chaos throughout this tournament as three No. 1 seeds were sent packing before the Elite Eight. Meanwhile, a 15-seed was able to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in NCAA Tournament history.

The following four teams will look to cut down the nets under the iconic concave ceiling, with the semifinals scheduled for April 2nd, and the championship game on April 4th.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at the Superdome in New Orleans.

South Region: No. 2 Villanova

West Region:

Midwest Region:

East Region: