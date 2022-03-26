Tickets to the Final Four rise after Duke wins

March Madness 2022 is starting to truly reach the business end of the competition, with the Final Four set to take place Saturday, April 2. The Villanova Wildcats have already punched their ticket to New Orleans, with the Duke Blue Devils joining them. The latter coming into the mix will surely raise ticket prices.

Final Four tickets are always going to be expensive and the 2022 event is no different. According to TickPick, the price of an All Sessions pass started at $601. Tickets to the semifinals were going for $305 and above, but the national championship game is priced at an insane value of $172 according to this site. That’s usually due to the two losing teams selling their title game allotment before leaving town, making the championship game usually a great bargain for hoops fans.

According to TicketIQ, those prices check out. All Sessions passes were priced at $620 and more, national semifinals tickets are $311 and above and national title game tickets are going for $178 and up.

With Duke officially advancing, we’re already seeing prices go up. The semifinal tickets are going for $376 and above on TickPick, about $70 up from before the Duke-Arkansas game. The national title game is now priced at $175 and up, so that cost hasn’t moved much. The biggest change has come in the All Sessions pass, which jumped from $601 to $820 with Duke’s victory.

On TicketIQ, there are similar prices. The semifinal tickets are going for $406 and above, while the All Sessions passes are going for $845 and higher. National title game tickets are holding pretty steady, starting at $181.