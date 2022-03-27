CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Sunday, March 27

We’re approaching the end of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for the 2022 edition, and it’s Canada who sits atop the standings with 25 points. The USMNT and Mexico are right behind with 22 points each, while Costa Rica holds the fourth spot with 19 points. This tight race makes Sunday’s games significant, with only the top three teams getting an automatic berth in the World Cup. Here’s a look at Sunday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule, along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Sunday, March 27
Canada vs. Jamaica
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Canada -295, Draw +400, Jamaica +700
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +260, Draw +220, Costa Rica +110
USA vs. Panama
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: USA -260, Draw +340, Panama +650
Honduras vs. Mexico
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Honduras +650, Draw +350, Mexico -265