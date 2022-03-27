 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Sunday, March 27

Here’s a look at all the action from Sunday’s CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v United States - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Christian Pulisic of United States drives the ball during the match between Mexico and The United States as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Azteca Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

We’re approaching the end of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for the 2022 edition, and it’s Canada who sits atop the standings with 25 points. The USMNT and Mexico are right behind with 22 points each, while Costa Rica holds the fourth spot with 19 points. This tight race makes Sunday’s games significant, with only the top three teams getting an automatic berth in the World Cup. Here’s a look at Sunday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule, along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Sunday, March 27

Canada vs. Jamaica
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Canada -295, Draw +400, Jamaica +700

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +260, Draw +220, Costa Rica +110

USA vs. Panama
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: USA -260, Draw +340, Panama +650

Honduras vs. Mexico
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Honduras +650, Draw +350, Mexico -265

