 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Sun, Mar 27

CONCACAF is back with another round of World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, March 27. We break down how to watch all the matches on TV and via live stream.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v United States - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Hirving Lozano of Mexico reacts during the match between Mexico and The United States as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Azteca Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

We’re nearing the end of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play, with Sunday’s matches being the second-to-last contests of the stage. Canada currently leads the standings with 25 points, with the USMNT and Mexico sitting in second and third with 22 points each. Here’s a look at Sunday’s schedule, how to watch each match and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Sunday, March 27

Canada vs. Jamaica

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: UNIVERSO
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Canada -295, Draw +400, Jamaica +700

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +260, Draw +220, Costa Rica +110

USA vs. Panama

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Livestream: fuboTV, TUDN
Moneyline odds: USA -260, Draw +340, Panama +650

Honduras vs. Mexico

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Honduras +650, Draw +350, Mexico -265

More From DraftKings Nation