How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Sun, Mar 27

We’re nearing the end of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play, with Sunday’s matches being the second-to-last contests of the stage. Canada currently leads the standings with 25 points, with the USMNT and Mexico sitting in second and third with 22 points each. Here’s a look at Sunday’s schedule, how to watch each match and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Sunday, March 27
Canada vs. Jamaica
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: UNIVERSO
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Canada -295, Draw +400, Jamaica +700
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +260, Draw +220, Costa Rica +110
USA vs. Panama
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Livestream: fuboTV, TUDN
Moneyline odds: USA -260, Draw +340, Panama +650
Honduras vs. Mexico
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: Honduras +650, Draw +350, Mexico -265