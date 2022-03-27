F1 results: Who won the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday

Formula 1 is back for the second race of the 2022 season on Sunday. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gets underway at approximately 1 p.m. ET at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The race will air on ESPN and be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Sergio Pérez holds the pole position for Sunday’s race, claiming his first pole in 215 F1 races. He edged out Charles Leclerc, who is looking to win a second straight race after claiming the checkered flag last week at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Leclerc edged out Carlos Sainz by 5.598 seconds to get the win.

Leclerc comes into Sunday’s race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +130. Pérez follows at +260 and Max Verstappen is just behind at +270. Sainz is +650 and then there is a sizable drop-off to Lewis Hamilton, who is +4000. Hamilton had a mess of a day on Saturday at qualifying when he was eliminated in the first stage of the process. It marked his first Q1 elimination since 2017. All five Q1 eliminations were Mercedes-powered cars, which raises some questions heading into Sunday’s race.

Below is the full starting grid for Sunday’s race. We’ll provide a rundown of the winner and podium finishes when Sunday’s race ends this afternoon.