F1 results: Who won the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday

The STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the season opener for the 2022 F1 season. We break down who wins on Sunday along with their odds heading into the race.

By David Fucillo
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula 1 is back for the second race of the 2022 season on Sunday. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gets underway at approximately 1 p.m. ET at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The race will air on ESPN and be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Sergio Pérez holds the pole position for Sunday’s race, claiming his first pole in 215 F1 races. He edged out Charles Leclerc, who is looking to win a second straight race after claiming the checkered flag last week at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Leclerc edged out Carlos Sainz by 5.598 seconds to get the win.

Leclerc comes into Sunday’s race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +130. Pérez follows at +260 and Max Verstappen is just behind at +270. Sainz is +650 and then there is a sizable drop-off to Lewis Hamilton, who is +4000. Hamilton had a mess of a day on Saturday at qualifying when he was eliminated in the first stage of the process. It marked his first Q1 elimination since 2017. All five Q1 eliminations were Mercedes-powered cars, which raises some questions heading into Sunday’s race.

Below is the full starting grid for Sunday’s race. We’ll provide a rundown of the winner and podium finishes when Sunday’s race ends this afternoon.

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Sergio Pérez 11
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55
4 Max Verstappen 33
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Valtteri Bottas 77
9 Pierre Gasly 10
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Guanyu Zhou 24
13 Lance Stroll 18
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lewis Hamilton 44
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Nico Hulkenberg 27
18 Nicholas Latifi 6

