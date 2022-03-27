 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 live stream: How to watch the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Saudi Arabia via live online stream.

By Ryan Sanders
AUTO-PRIX-F1-KSA-RACE Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One heads to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia this weekend for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It’s the second race of the season, and only the second time this specific race has been held. The inaugural race was held on December 5, 2021.

This time around, it’s near the beginning of the F1 season and will be held at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday, March 25.

The STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

After his win last week in Bahrain, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is favored to win in Saudi Arabia as well, with winning odds at +130, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by pole-sitter Sergio Pérez at +260, Max Verstappen at +270, and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at +650. Last year’s race winner Lewis Hamilton is installed at +5000 after a stunning elimination in the first round of qualifying. It was Hamilton’s first Q1 elimination since 2017.

Starting lineup

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Sergio Pérez 11
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55
4 Max Verstappen 33
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Valtteri Bottas 77
9 Pierre Gasly 10
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Guanyu Zhou 24
13 Lance Stroll 18
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lewis Hamilton 44
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Nico Hulkenberg 27
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22

