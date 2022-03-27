F1 live stream: How to watch the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One heads to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia this weekend for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It’s the second race of the season, and only the second time this specific race has been held. The inaugural race was held on December 5, 2021.

This time around, it’s near the beginning of the F1 season and will be held at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday, March 25.

The STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

After his win last week in Bahrain, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is favored to win in Saudi Arabia as well, with winning odds at +130, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by pole-sitter Sergio Pérez at +260, Max Verstappen at +270, and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at +650. Last year’s race winner Lewis Hamilton is installed at +5000 after a stunning elimination in the first round of qualifying. It was Hamilton’s first Q1 elimination since 2017.

Starting lineup