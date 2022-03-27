What time is the 2022 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 50 laps at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The course is 6.174 km (3.836 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.45 km (191.661 mi).

Last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was won by Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes. His full race time ended up being 2:06:15, with Max Verstappen coming in a full 21.825 seconds behind him. 2021 was the first time the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was held, so last year’s results are really all that anyone has to go off of at this specific track.

Sergio Perez claimed the pole position on Saturday at qualifying and is +260 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc, the winner of last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, is favored to win this weekend again with odds at +130. They’re followed by Max Verstappen at +270 and Carlos Sainz at +650. Hamilton comes in at +5000 after a dismal qualifying performance will start him in the 16th position.

Starting lineup