 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Ryan Sanders
AUTO-PRIX-F1-KSA-RACE Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the latest race. The STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 50 laps at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The course is 6.174 km (3.836 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.45 km (191.661 mi).

Last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was won by Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes. His full race time ended up being 2:06:15, with Max Verstappen coming in a full 21.825 seconds behind him. 2021 was the first time the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was held, so last year’s results are really all that anyone has to go off of at this specific track.

Sergio Perez claimed the pole position on Saturday at qualifying and is +260 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc, the winner of last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, is favored to win this weekend again with odds at +130. They’re followed by Max Verstappen at +270 and Carlos Sainz at +650. Hamilton comes in at +5000 after a dismal qualifying performance will start him in the 16th position.

Starting lineup

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Sergio Pérez 11
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55
4 Max Verstappen 33
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Valtteri Bottas 77
9 Pierre Gasly 10
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Guanyu Zhou 24
13 Lance Stroll 18
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lewis Hamilton 44
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Nico Hulkenberg 27
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22

More From DraftKings Nation