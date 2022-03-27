What time is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 27th with the EchoPark Grand Prix at Circuits of the Americas. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The Circuits of the Americas track is 3.426 miles in length. The track is 68 laps with the first stage being 15 laps, the second stage being 17 and the final stage being 36. This will be the second running of this race. Chase Elliott won the inaugural race in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11, but the race was shortened to only 54 laps due to rain.

Chase Elliott is the pre-race favorite to win on Sunday, with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is right behind him at +350 before a sizable drop-off. Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney is +1200, and Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are both +1400 to round out the top five in pre-race odds.

Starting lineup