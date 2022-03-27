 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) races through the front stretch during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 27th with the EchoPark Grand Prix at Circuits of the Americas. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The Circuits of the Americas track is 3.426 miles in length. The track is 68 laps with the first stage being 15 laps, the second stage being 17 and the final stage being 36. This will be the second running of this race. Chase Elliott won the inaugural race in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11, but the race was shortened to only 54 laps due to rain.

Chase Elliott is the pre-race favorite to win on Sunday, with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is right behind him at +350 before a sizable drop-off. Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney is +1200, and Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are both +1400 to round out the top five in pre-race odds.

Starting lineup

2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Ryan Blaney 12
2 Daniel Suarez 99
3 Cole Custer 41
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Alex Bowman 48
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Christopher Bell 20
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Justin Haley 31
10 Austin Cindric 2
11 Kurt Busch 45
12 Chase Elliott 9
13 Kyle Larson 5
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Kyle Busch 18
16 Ross Chastain 1
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Kevin Harvick 4
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 A.J. Allmendinger 16
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Chris Buescher 17
23 Bubba Wallace 23
24 William Byron 24
25 Aric Almirola 10
26 Brad Keselowski 6
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
29 Todd Gilliland 38
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Kaz Grala 50
32 Corey LaJoie 7
33 Ty Dillon 42
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Loris Hezemans 27
37 Boris Said 66
38 Joey Hand 15
39 Andy Lally 78

