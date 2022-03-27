How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Austin, Texas for the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The race is set for Sunday, March 27th with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FOX.

The Circuits of the Americas track is 3.426 miles in length. The track is 68 laps with the first stage being 15 laps, the second stage being 17 and the final stage being 36. This will be the second running of this race. Chase Elliott won the inaugural race in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11, but the race was shortened to only 54 laps due to rain.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Elliott has the best odds to win this year’s race with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+350), pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (+1200), and Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch (both +1400) to set the top five in pre-race odds.

2022 EchoPark Grand Prix live stream

Date: Sunday, March 27th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

