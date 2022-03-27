 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuits of the Americas via a live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) performs a burnout as he celebrates winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Austin, Texas for the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The race is set for Sunday, March 27th with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FOX.

The Circuits of the Americas track is 3.426 miles in length. The track is 68 laps with the first stage being 15 laps, the second stage being 17 and the final stage being 36. This will be the second running of this race. Chase Elliott won the inaugural race in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11, but the race was shortened to only 54 laps due to rain.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Elliott has the best odds to win this year’s race with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+350), pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (+1200), and Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch (both +1400) to set the top five in pre-race odds.

2022 EchoPark Grand Prix live stream

Date: Sunday, March 27th
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup

2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Ryan Blaney 12
2 Daniel Suarez 99
3 Cole Custer 41
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Alex Bowman 48
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Christopher Bell 20
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Justin Haley 31
10 Austin Cindric 2
11 Kurt Busch 45
12 Chase Elliott 9
13 Kyle Larson 5
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Kyle Busch 18
16 Ross Chastain 1
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Kevin Harvick 4
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 A.J. Allmendinger 16
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Chris Buescher 17
23 Bubba Wallace 23
24 William Byron 24
25 Aric Almirola 10
26 Brad Keselowski 6
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
29 Todd Gilliland 38
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Kaz Grala 50
32 Corey LaJoie 7
33 Ty Dillon 42
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Loris Hezemans 27
37 Boris Said 66
38 Joey Hand 15
39 Andy Lally 78

More From DraftKings Nation