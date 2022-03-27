Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

After going without an official host for three consecutive years, the 2022 Oscars will have three hosts; comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. It’s the first time the show has had multiple hosts since 2011, and it’s the first time ever that the show will be led by three females.

Hall has come a long way since playing Brenda Meeks — the best friend of Cindy Campbell (played by Anna Faris) — in the “Scary Movie” franchise. Although most of her work is still in the comedy genre, she gives a solid performance in the 2018 drama “The Hate U Give,” and was widely lauded for her leading performance in that year’s engaging and emotionally deep comedy “Support the Girls.”

Schumer is most famous through her long career in stand-up comedy. That and her filmography has turned Schumer into a bit of a divisive character — you either love her or hate her, and there doesn’t seem to be much wiggle room in between. She’s had some huge hits (“Trainwreck”) and terrible misses (“I Feel Pretty”) on the big screen. However, if her comedy isn’t for you, definitely check out in 2021’s “The Humans” with Richard Jenkins. Schumer displays real dramatic acting chops in the stage-play adaptation.

Sykes can only be described as a legend at this point. A 14-time Emmy nominee, her work on “The Chris Rock Show” is infinitely watchable. She’s most well-known now for her stand-up specials and recurring role on TV’s “Blackish.” As far as her film work goes, you know there is only one place to start and end this writeup: Biggie Shorty. Yeah, Biggie Shorty might dress like a prostitute and dance on the street corner next to prostitutes, but she is not a prostitute, mister. Don’t get it twisted!

Anyway, if you haven’t already, go watch Sykes as Biggie Shorty in 2001’s “Pootie Tang” — probably the best movie title ever. It will change your life.

By the way: The 2022 Oscars will air on ABC this Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.