Who has won the most Oscars, which film won the most Oscars, who has the most nominations in 2022

The 2022 Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 27. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

No film has more nominations this year than “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion. The tense and engrossing Western drama is up for 12 Oscars, including Best Picture, where it is currently the betting favorite at -115, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Those 12 nominations are the most for any film since 2017’s “The Shape of Water,” which had 13 nominations and won Best Picture.

Three films hold the Oscars record for nominations with 14: 1950’s “All About Eve,” 1997’s “Titanic,” and 2016’s “La La Land.” The first two took home Best Picture. “La La Land” was, infamously, a Best Picture winner for about a couple minutes before anyone realized that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had been given the wrong envelope and “Moonlight” was the actual winner. “La La Land” holds the Oscars record for most nominations by a film that didn’t win Best Picture (14).

A trio of movies also hold the record for the most Academy Aw ard wins in a single year: “Titanic,” 1959’s “Ben-Hur,” and 2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” each won 11 Oscars. That latter movie won in each of the 11 categories it was nominated at the 2004 Oscars, giving it the largest sweep in show history.