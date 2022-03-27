How the public is betting Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars

“The Power of the Dog” has been the Best Picture favorite since the start of awards season and, as we creep closer to this Sunday’s Academy Awards, remains the favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, at -115. But one film has surged over the past few weeks to really turn this into a two-film battle.

That movie is “CODA,” which had +2000 odds to win Best Picture once the Oscar nominations were announced on Feb. 8. But the comedy-drama centered around the child of deaf adults has gained a lot of momentum after winning the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards. Now, “CODA” stands at +100 to win the top prize at the Oscars. “Belfast,” which was once the top challenger to “The Power of the Dog,” has really fallen back and now has the third-best odds in this category at +1400.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards as of March 25th. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Power of the Dog: -115; 34.05% of the handle; 28.15% of the bets

CODA: +100; 31.38% of the handle; 15.46% of the bets

Belfast: +1400; 9.88% of the handle; 10.15% of the bets

West Side Story: +3500; 5.12 % of the handle; 8.42% of the bets

King Richard: +4000; 4.94% of the handle; 8.79% of the bets

Dune: +4000; 4.41% of the handle; 7.10% of the bets

Don’t Look Up: +6500; 3.44% of the handle; 6.48% of the bets

Licorice Pizza: +8000; 3.21% of the handle; 6.21% of the bets

Drive My Car: +8000; 1.32% of the handle; 3.20% of the bets

Nightmare Alley: +15000; 1.05% of the handle; 3.37% of the bets