How the public is betting Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars

There isn’t much suspense surrounding who will win the acting Oscars at this Sunday’s Academy Awards; three of the four such categories are led by heavy favorites. If there is one acting category that contains a bit of uncertainty, it’s Best Actress.

Nicole Kidman won her sixth career Golden Globe back in January for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” and opened up as a +120 favorite to win the Best Actress Oscar once the nominations were released in February, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jessica Chastain had +500 odds to win on nominations day, but following her Best Actress victories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards, Chastain has passed Kidman and holds -140 odds to take home the Oscar. She steals every scene in a transformative and appropriately over-the-top performance as the titular televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Kidman is listed at +450 to win, putting her behind Chastain and Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), who is at +350.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards as of March 25th. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye): -140: 23.37% of the handle; 16.14% of the bets

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers): +350; 10.04% of the handle; 10.10% of the bets

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos): +450; 20.67% of the handle; 22.18% of the bets

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter): +800; 16.91% of the handle; 16.93% of the bets

Kristen Stewart (Spencer): +800; 21.70% of the handle; 22.28% of the bets