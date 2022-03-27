How the public is betting Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Oscars

There will probably be a lot of history created when the winner for Best Supporting Actress is announced at the 2022 Oscars this Sunday.

Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story” has the best odds of any acting nominee to win gold this year as she is favored at -1600, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Her take on the fiery Anita in the adaptation of the 1957 Broadway play and the classic 1961 film has earned DeBose a bunch of accolades already, including a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a BAFTA award.

With a win Sunday, DeBose would become the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar. And although instances of actors winning an Oscar for the same role have happened before, DeBose and Rita Moreno could share some singular Academy Awards history this year: They would become the first actors to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the same role. Moreno played Anita in the first film adaptation and earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1962. Moreno has a different role in the 2021 version and served as executive producer.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards as of March 25th. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story): -1600; 81.15% of the handle; 62.77% of the bets

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog): +600; 10.38% of the handle; 18.09% of the bets

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard): +1800; 3.47% of the handle; 8.14% of the bets

Judi Dench (Belfast): +2500; 3.46% of the handle; 7.45% of the bets

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter): +3500; 1.54% of the handle; 3.55% of the bets