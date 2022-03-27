How the public is betting Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Oscars

Troy Kotsur is the betting favorite to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards this Sunday for his performance as the uncouth, blue-collar and caring father in “CODA.” While not quite a foregone conclusion, Kotsur’s wins at the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards have created quite a gap between Kotsur (-500) and his nearest challenger in the category, Kodi Smit-McPhee (+300), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Smit-McPhee has been lauded by critics circles all over the country and won a Golden Globe in January for his delicate but silently strong turn as the protective son of an innkeeper in “The Power of the Dog.” However, his losses in some of the more recent award shows have knocked him off his pedestal as the Oscar favorite, which he was when the Academy Award nominations were released last month.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Academy Awards as of March 25th. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Troy Kotsur (CODA): -500; 77.39% of the handle; 51.22% of the bets

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog): +300; 14.96% of the handle; 19.51% of the bets

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast): +2000; 1.37% of the handle; 7.32% of the bets

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog): +3500; 3.98% of the handle; 15.12% of the bets

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos): +3500; 2.30% of the handle; 6.83% of the bets