How to watch the 2022 Oscars via live stream

The 2022 Oscars, the culmination of celebrating the year that was in filmmaking, are set to air at 8 p.m. ET on March 27. ABC will carry the television coverage.

You can live stream the 2022 Oscars but that requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the Academy Awards. The show can also be livestreamed on ABC.com and the ABC App.

The show will have a host — three of them, actually — for the first time since 2018. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will lead the ceremony. It’s the first time since 2011 that the show will have multiple hosts, and it’s the first time ever that the Oscars has tabbed a female trio with hosting duties.

“The Power of the Dog” is the current favorite to win Best Picture, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Jane Campion’s beautiful picture on masculinity and sexuality in the cowboy-centric culture of 1920s Montana has -115 odds to win the award. The film is nominated for 12 Oscars, the most of any film this year. However, “CODA” is coming on strong after taking home the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Performance by a Cast and winning Best Adapted Screenplay at last month’s BAFTAs. “CODA” has +100 odds to win the Best Picture Oscar.