How to watch, what to watch for at the 2022 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night is Sunday, as the 94th Academy Awards are live, honoring the year’s best in cinematic achievement both in front of and behind the camera.

The show will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., the Oscars’ annual home since 2002 (except for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will serve as hosts. “The Power of the Dog” leads the field with 12 nominations.

TV Info

Date: Sunday, March 27th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

You can live stream the 2022 Oscars but that requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the Academy Awards.

Favorites to win on DraftKings Sportsbook

Best picture: The Power of the Dog, -115

Best director: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), -3500

Best actor: Will Smith (King Richard), -800

Best actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), -140

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA), -500

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), -1600

Best animated film: Encanto, -1400

Best cinematography: Dune, -1000

Best international feature film: Drive My Car, -2500

Full list of nominees for each category

Best Picture Nominees

The Power of the Dog, -115

CODA, +100

Belfast, +1400

West Side Story, +3500

King Richard, +4000

Dune, +4000

Don’t Look Up, +6500

Licorice Pizza, +8000

Drive My Car, +8000

Nightmare Alley, +15000

Best Director Nominees

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), -3500

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), +1400

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), +1400

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), +2000

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), +3000

Best Actor Nominees

Will Smith (King Richard), -800

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), +450

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!), +1100

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), +2500

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), +4000

Best Actress Nominees

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), -140

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), +350

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), +450

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), +800

Kristen Stewart (Spencer), +800

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Troy Kotsur (CODA), -500

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), +300

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), +2000

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), +3500

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), +3500

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), -1600

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), +600

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), +1800

Judi Dench (Belfast), +2500

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), +3500

Best Animated Film Nominees

Encanto, -1400

The Mitchells vs The Machines, +500

Flee, +1200

Luca, +1800

Raya and the Last Dragon, +4000

Best Cinematography Nominees

Dune, -1000

The Power of the Dog, +300

The Tragedy of Macbeth, +1400

West Side Story, +2000

Nightmare Alley, +3500

Best International Feature Film Nominees

Drive My Car, -2500

The Worst Person in the World, +800

Flee, +1000

The Hand of God, +3500

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, +3500

