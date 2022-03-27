How to watch, what to watch for at the 2022 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night is Sunday, as the 94th Academy Awards are live, honoring the year’s best in cinematic achievement both in front of and behind the camera.
The show will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., the Oscars’ annual home since 2002 (except for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will serve as hosts. “The Power of the Dog” leads the field with 12 nominations.
TV Info
Date: Sunday, March 27th
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
You can live stream the 2022 Oscars but that requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the Academy Awards.
Favorites to win on DraftKings Sportsbook
Best picture: The Power of the Dog, -115
Best director: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), -3500
Best actor: Will Smith (King Richard), -800
Best actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), -140
Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA), -500
Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), -1600
Best animated film: Encanto, -1400
Best cinematography: Dune, -1000
Best international feature film: Drive My Car, -2500
Full list of nominees for each category
Best Picture Nominees
The Power of the Dog, -115
CODA, +100
Belfast, +1400
West Side Story, +3500
King Richard, +4000
Dune, +4000
Don’t Look Up, +6500
Licorice Pizza, +8000
Drive My Car, +8000
Nightmare Alley, +15000
Best Director Nominees
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), -3500
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), +1400
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), +1400
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), +2000
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), +3000
Best Actor Nominees
Will Smith (King Richard), -800
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), +450
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!), +1100
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), +2500
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), +4000
Best Actress Nominees
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), -140
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), +350
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), +450
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), +800
Kristen Stewart (Spencer), +800
Best Supporting Actor Nominees
Troy Kotsur (CODA), -500
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), +300
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), +2000
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), +3500
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), +3500
Best Supporting Actress Nominees
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), -1600
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), +600
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), +1800
Judi Dench (Belfast), +2500
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), +3500
Best Animated Film Nominees
Encanto, -1400
The Mitchells vs The Machines, +500
Flee, +1200
Luca, +1800
Raya and the Last Dragon, +4000
Best Cinematography Nominees
Dune, -1000
The Power of the Dog, +300
The Tragedy of Macbeth, +1400
West Side Story, +2000
Nightmare Alley, +3500
Best International Feature Film Nominees
Drive My Car, -2500
The Worst Person in the World, +800
Flee, +1000
The Hand of God, +3500
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, +3500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.