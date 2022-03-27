How and where to bet on the 2022 Academy Awards: What states can you bet on the Oscars?

It’s Oscars Day! The 94th Academy Awards will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27th, and the ceremony returns to its traditional home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
The Oscars will air on ABC, but for those without cable, you can live stream the 2022 Oscars online with ABC. Keep in mind, however, that requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the Academy Awards.
And if you want to find out how the lines get made for the Academy Awards, we went right to the source and asked how it happens.
What states allow you to bet on the Oscars?
It’s currently legal to bet on the 2022 Oscars in Michigan, Colorado, Indiana and New Jersey.
Odds for the 2022 Oscars
Best Picture Nominees
The Power of the Dog, -115
CODA, +100
Belfast, +1400
West Side Story, +3500
King Richard, +4000
Dune, +4000
Don’t Look Up, +6500
Licorice Pizza, +8000
Drive My Car, +8000
Nightmare Alley, +15000
Best Director Nominees
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), -3500
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), +1400
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), +1400
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), +2000
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), +3000
Best Actor Nominees
Will Smith (King Richard), -800
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), +450
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!), +1100
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), +2500
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), +4000
Best Actress Nominees
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), -140
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), +350
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), +450
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), +800
Kristen Stewart (Spencer), +800
Best Supporting Actor Nominees
Troy Kotsur (CODA), -500
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), +300
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), +2000
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), +3500
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), +3500
Best Supporting Actress Nominees
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), -1600
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), +600
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), +1800
Judi Dench (Belfast), +2500
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), +3500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.