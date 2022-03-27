How and where to bet on the 2022 Academy Awards: What states can you bet on the Oscars?

It’s Oscars Day! The 94th Academy Awards will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27th, and the ceremony returns to its traditional home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The Oscars will air on ABC, but for those without cable, you can live stream the 2022 Oscars online with ABC. Keep in mind, however, that requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the Academy Awards.

What states allow you to bet on the Oscars?

It’s currently legal to bet on the 2022 Oscars in Michigan, Colorado, Indiana and New Jersey.

Odds for the 2022 Oscars

Best Picture Nominees

The Power of the Dog, -115

CODA, +100

Belfast, +1400

West Side Story, +3500

King Richard, +4000

Dune, +4000

Don’t Look Up, +6500

Licorice Pizza, +8000

Drive My Car, +8000

Nightmare Alley, +15000

Best Director Nominees

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), -3500

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), +1400

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), +1400

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), +2000

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), +3000

Best Actor Nominees

Will Smith (King Richard), -800

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), +450

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!), +1100

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), +2500

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), +4000

Best Actress Nominees

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), -140

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), +350

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), +450

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), +800

Kristen Stewart (Spencer), +800

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Troy Kotsur (CODA), -500

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), +300

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), +2000

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), +3500

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), +3500

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), -1600

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), +600

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), +1800

Judi Dench (Belfast), +2500

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), +3500

