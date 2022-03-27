What time is the 2022 Oscars ceremony and how long will it last?

The annual movie awards season comes to a close Sunday evening with the 94rd annual Academy Awards. The Oscars will air on ABC on March 27th, with Hollywood’s biggest night getting underway at 8 p.m. ET.

The Oscars are scheduled to run until 11 p.m., but dating back to the turn of the century, the show hasn’t clocked in faster than the 3 hours and 13 minutes it ran in 2012. Last year clocked in at 3:19 despite not having a host, and the dramatic finale disastrously not working how the show’s producers had planned.

Over the past five years the quickest time before 2021 was 3 hours and 21 minutes, while the longest time was 3 hours and 53 minutes. It may be scheduled to end at 11:00 p.m., but much like college basketball teams are scheduled to play two games in two hours on the same court, it basically never works out and everything runs long.

The traditional 23 awards handed out during the ceremony has been cut to 15 to be announced live during the televised program. With much controversy eight other awards will be pre-taped an hour before the ceremony and later edited into the program. If you’re a nominee in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short or sound, that’s gotta sting a little bit.

The order of awards varies by year, but it usually closes with Best Picture and opens with either Best Supporting Actor or Best Supporting Actress. Last year’s final award was Best Actor, theoretically to honor the late Chadwick Boseman. But Boseman posthumously ended up losing to Sir Anthony Hopkins, who wasn’t even at the ceremony, and that’s why you never make assumptions about the Oscars. Especially you, producers of the show.

The Power of The Dog is the favorite to take home Best Picture, with DraftKings Sportsbook installing the film at -140. That is followed by CODA (+110), Belfast (+1200), and King Richard (+2500).