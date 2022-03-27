Justin Moore status: Will Villanova guard play in the Final Four of NCAA Tournament?

The Villanova Wildcats are off to the Final Four, but will be without their second-leading scorer in Justin Moore after a torn Achilles injury suffered in the waning seconds of their 50-44 win over the Houston Cougars in the Elite Eight.

Villanova's Justin Moore has suffered a torn achilles tendon and is out indefinitely, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2022

Moore has started 36 of 37 games for the Wildcats this season, averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He’s a dynamic scorer and a quality defender, and his loss could have a huge impact on whether the Wildcats can take home their fourth national championship.

Villanova will face the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks in the national semifinals on Saturday, April 2nd at the Superdome in New Orleans. It’s the seventh Final Four in history for the team from Radnor, PA, and they’ve won the last two in which they’ve played in 2016 and 2018.

Moore is a junior and has two years of eligibility remaining in college if he chooses to return next season.