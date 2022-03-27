How much will the winner of the WGC-Dell Match Play win in 2022

There’s a whole lot of cash to play for on the last day of the 2022 WGC-Del Match Play from Austin Country Club, as the difference between first place and fourth during Sunday’s final round for four players is over $1.4 million. That’s more than the average purse for the winner of a full-field event on the PGA Tour.
With that much cash separating the players, expect to see some true pressure shots during the final three matches. Dustin Johnson will take on Scottie Scheffler in the first tee time, with Kevin Kisner and Corey Connors matching up in the later pairing.
The winners will advance to the championship match that afternoon, while the runner-ups in the morning will take to the course with a cool $267,000 in prize money difference on the line.
The money for players finishing 17-64 is based on the number of points acquired during group play from Wednesday-Friday.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Johnson checks is the favorite at +225, with his morning opponent Scheffler just behind at +230. Kisner at +280 and Connors at +360 will be the underdogs in the afternoon matches no matter what happens in the morning.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net.
1: $2,100,000
2: $1,320,000
3: $852,000
4: $685,000
5-8: $386,000
9-16: $220,000
17: $164,000
18: $154,000
19: $148,000
20: $142,000
21: $136,000
22: $130,000
23: $125,000
24: $120,000
25: $116,000
26: $112,000
27: $108,000
28: $104,000
29: $100,000
30: $96,000
31: $93,000
32: $90,000
33: $87,000
34: $84,000
35: $81,000
36: $78,000
37: $75,000
38: $72,000
39: $70,000
40: $68,000
41: $66,000
42: $64,000
43: $62,000
44: $60,000
45: $58,000
46: $56,000
47: $54,000
48: $52,000
49: $51,000
50: $50,000
51: $49,000
52: $48,000
53: $47,000
54: $46,000
55: $45,000
56: $44,000
57: $43,500
58: $43,000
59: $42,500
60: $42,000
61: $41,500
62: $41,000
63: $40,500
64: $40,000