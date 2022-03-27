How much will the winner of the WGC-Dell Match Play win in 2022

There’s a whole lot of cash to play for on the last day of the 2022 WGC-Del Match Play from Austin Country Club, as the difference between first place and fourth during Sunday’s final round for four players is over $1.4 million. That’s more than the average purse for the winner of a full-field event on the PGA Tour.

With that much cash separating the players, expect to see some true pressure shots during the final three matches. Dustin Johnson will take on Scottie Scheffler in the first tee time, with Kevin Kisner and Corey Connors matching up in the later pairing.

The winners will advance to the championship match that afternoon, while the runner-ups in the morning will take to the course with a cool $267,000 in prize money difference on the line.

The money for players finishing 17-64 is based on the number of points acquired during group play from Wednesday-Friday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Johnson checks is the favorite at +225, with his morning opponent Scheffler just behind at +230. Kisner at +280 and Connors at +360 will be the underdogs in the afternoon matches no matter what happens in the morning.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net.

1: $2,100,000

2: $1,320,000

3: $852,000

4: $685,000

5-8: $386,000

9-16: $220,000

17: $164,000

18: $154,000

19: $148,000

20: $142,000

21: $136,000

22: $130,000

23: $125,000

24: $120,000

25: $116,000

26: $112,000

27: $108,000

28: $104,000

29: $100,000

30: $96,000

31: $93,000

32: $90,000

33: $87,000

34: $84,000

35: $81,000

36: $78,000

37: $75,000

38: $72,000

39: $70,000

40: $68,000

41: $66,000

42: $64,000

43: $62,000

44: $60,000

45: $58,000

46: $56,000

47: $54,000

48: $52,000

49: $51,000

50: $50,000

51: $49,000

52: $48,000

53: $47,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,000

56: $44,000

57: $43,500

58: $43,000

59: $42,500

60: $42,000

61: $41,500

62: $41,000

63: $40,500

64: $40,000