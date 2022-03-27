Oscars predictions 2022: Picks for DraftKings Free $1K pool

The 94th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. The broadcast will be aired on ABC. Everyone will be making their picks for who will win on Hollywood’s biggest night, and you can too with DraftKings! Better yet, your picks could win you some cash with an entry into DK’s Major Film Awards Free $1K pool.

Here’s a look at a few of our favorite picks for the DraftKings Major Film Awards Free $1K pool presented by Oddschecker.

Best Supporting Actress winner? Ariana DeBose

The goal of the contest is to be right, right? You won’t find a bigger lock in any of the acting categories than DeBose. In the same role that Rita Moreno won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar 60 years ago, DeBose lights up the screen as the fiery Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She has -1600 odds to win on Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Best Director winner? Jane Campion

The only major category with a more obvious winner than DeBose is Campion for Best Director. Previously nominated in this category for 1993’s “The Piano,” Campion constructs a beautiful, slow-burn Western drama in “The Power of the Dog.” She has -3500 odds to win here.

Best Picture Winner? “The Power of the Dog”

This category is not as open-and-shut, but it’s basically a 50-50 proposition. “The Power of the Dog” has been the favorite for Best Picture since the onset of awards season and still is at -115. However, “CODA” is peaking at the right time. Its Best Picture odds sat at +2000 on nominations day in February. But since then, the extremely funny and emotional family comedy-drama has won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and last week’s Producers Guild Awards. It is now listed at +100.

But the smart call is to stick with “The Power of the Dog.” Buoyed by its unsurpassed 12 nominations, this movie has already won Best Picture or Best Film at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. That’s a tough triple to ignore. Plus, it is the more well-crafted film and historically more similar to something that the Oscars’ voting body tends to gravitate toward. But this is indeed a close call.

