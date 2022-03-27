How and what to watch for No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina in Final Four of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will tip off on Saturday, April 2 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The national semifinals will feature a matchup between the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils of the West Region and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels of the East Region.

Game date: Saturday, April 2

Game time: After conclusion of No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova

TV channel: TBS

Location: Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Odds: Duke -4, Total 150.5

No. 2 Duke 32-6 (16-4 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 78-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Michigan State 85-76

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Texas Tech 78-73

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 4 Arkansas 78-69

KenPom rating: 9 Overall, 1 Offense, 46 Defense

Leading scorer: Paolo Banchero (17.2 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Duke is shooting 56.2% from two.

The Coach K retirement tour is guaranteed to end in New Orleans as Duke punched its ticket to the Final Four. The Blue Devils dominated the Razorbacks in the Elite Eight on Saturday, going up by as many as 18 in the second half.

No. 8 North Carolina 28-9 (15-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Marquette 95-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Baylor 93-86 (OT)

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 UCLA 73-66

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 15 Saint Peter’s 69-49

KenPom rating: 18 Overall, 18 Offense, 42 Defense

Leading scorer: Armando Bacot (16.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: North Carolina has won 10 of last 11 games heading into Final Four.

North Carolina extinguished the Cinderella dreams of Saint Peter’s on Sunday, crushing the Peacocks from the opening tip of their Elite Eight matchup. This now sets up a high-stakes showdown with arch-rival Duke, the first time ever that these two blood rivals will meet in the NCAA Tournament.