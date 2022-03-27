North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks on Sunday. The East region game is taking place in Philadelphia with tip-off scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch North Carolina-St. Peter’s at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

North Carolina (27-9) has been fantastic during this NCAA Tournament, blowing out the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63 in Round 1, surviving a 93-86 victory over the top-seeded Baylor Bears in overtime and beat the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins 73-66 on Friday night. The Tar Heels did not catch any breaks in their bracket up until this round, and they’ve got an excellent shot a getting to the Final Four in Year 1 under Hubert Davis.

St. Peter’s (22-11) just keeps on winning and became the first No. 15 seed ever to be one win away from advancing to the Final Four. The Peacocks beat the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime, No. 7 Murray State Racers 70-60 and No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers to reach the Elite 8 as their Cinderella run continues.

North Carolina is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 137.

How to watch North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: North Carolina -8, O/U 136