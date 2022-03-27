 clock menu more-arrow no yes

North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

North Carolina and St. Peter’s face off on Sunday in the Elite Eight Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-St. Peters vs Purdue Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks on Sunday. The East region game is taking place in Philadelphia with tip-off scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch North Carolina-St. Peter’s at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

North Carolina (27-9) has been fantastic during this NCAA Tournament, blowing out the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63 in Round 1, surviving a 93-86 victory over the top-seeded Baylor Bears in overtime and beat the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins 73-66 on Friday night. The Tar Heels did not catch any breaks in their bracket up until this round, and they’ve got an excellent shot a getting to the Final Four in Year 1 under Hubert Davis.

St. Peter’s (22-11) just keeps on winning and became the first No. 15 seed ever to be one win away from advancing to the Final Four. The Peacocks beat the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime, No. 7 Murray State Racers 70-60 and No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers to reach the Elite 8 as their Cinderella run continues.

North Carolina is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 137.

How to watch North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s

Date: Sunday, March 27
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: North Carolina -8, O/U 136

