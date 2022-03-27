Kansas vs. Miami: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks face off against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Chicago with tip-off scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Kansas-Miami at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas (31-6) crushed the No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers 83-56 and held on to beat the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays 79-72 and No. 4 Providence Friars 66-61 to find themselves one win away from the Final Four. The Jayhawks are the lone No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament.

Miami (26-10) knocked off the No. 7 seed USC Trojans 68-66 in Round 1, hammered he No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers 79-61 in the second round and took down the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones 70-56 on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight. This is the first time the Hurricanes have gotten this far in program history, but head coach Jim Larranaga was in charge of the 2006 George Mason team that reached the Final Four.

Kansas is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 147.

How to watch Kansas vs. Miami

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Kansas -6, O/U 147