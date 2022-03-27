Opening odds for Final Four in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

We’ve just about reached the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Villanova Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils will likely face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the national semifinals — assuming UNC finishes their bulldozing of Saint Peter’s. The Jayhawks and Wildcats will square off in a rematch of the 2018 Final Four contest won by Villanova, while Duke battles North Carolina in the first tournament game between the storied rivals.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the Final Four games, which will take place Saturday, April 2 on TBS.

Final Four odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova

Spread: Kansas -4

Total: 132

Moneyline: Kansas -180, Villanova +155

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Spread: Duke -4

Total: 150.5

Moneyline: Duke -165, North Carolina +145

