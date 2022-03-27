 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for Final Four in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Here’s the complete list of odds for the Final Four in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

By kate.magdziuk
Miami v Kansas
Ochai Agbaji of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

We’ve just about reached the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Villanova Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils will likely face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the national semifinals — assuming UNC finishes their bulldozing of Saint Peter’s. The Jayhawks and Wildcats will square off in a rematch of the 2018 Final Four contest won by Villanova, while Duke battles North Carolina in the first tournament game between the storied rivals.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the Final Four games, which will take place Saturday, April 2 on TBS.

Final Four odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova
Spread: Kansas -4
Total: 132
Moneyline: Kansas -180, Villanova +155

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Spread: Duke -4
Total: 150.5
Moneyline: Duke -165, North Carolina +145

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation