Odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament entering Final Four

The Final Four is set at the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It’ll be the Kansas Jayhawks and Villanova Wildcats in the first game, followed by the Duke Blue Devils and the winner of North Carolina-Saint Peter’s in the second contest.

The Jayhawks are the lone No. 1 seed in the Final Four, while Villanova is the most recent champion of the four teams. Here’s a look at each team’s chances to win the 2022 title. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2022 NCAA Championship ahead of Final Four

Duke: +155

Kansas: +180

Villanova: +400

North Carolina: +550

Saint Peter’s: +6000

