Breaking down public betting splits for Sunday’s Elite Eight NCAA Tournament matchups

The Elite Eight wraps up for the men’s basketball tournament on Sunday with one high seed and two Cinderellas and a low-seed blue blood looking to crash the Final Four. A day after Villanova and Duke punched their tickets to the Final Four, we’ll found out their opponents Sunday afternoon and evening on CBS.

The slate opens at 2:20 p.m. with the Midwest Regional final in Chicago. No. 1 Kansas faces No. 10 Miami, FL. The second game will see No. 8 North Carolina face the biggest Cinderella ever in No. 15 Saint Peter’s with tip-off set for the East Regional final at 5:05 p.m. in Philadelphia.

It is not at all surprising to see the betting public backing both underdogs on the point spread. They expect the Cinderellas to hang close. And no surprise total bets is tight for UNC-Saint Peter’s. The money is on UNC, but people can’t quite the Peacocks.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Sunday’s Elite Eight matchups.

#1 Kansas vs. #10 Miami, FL

Spread: Kansas -6 — 67% of handle, 56% of bets on Miami +6

Total: 146.5 — 77% of handle, 69% of bets on under

Moneyline: Kansas -265, Miami +215 — 67% of handle, 66% of bets on Kansas

#8 North Carolina vs. #15 Saint Peters

Spread: UNC -8 — 60% of handle, 72% of bets on Saint Peter’s +8

Total: 137 — 69% of handle on over, 61% of bets on under

Moneyline: UNC -380, Saint Peter’s +290 — 62% of handle on UNC, 50/50 for total bets

