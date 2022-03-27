NCAA Tournament men’s basketball TV schedule for Sunday, March 27

Two tickets are punched to the Final Four, and on Sunday two more will be granted in the regional finals of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes have gone farther than any team in school history in this tournament, and they are just 40 minutes away from head coach Jim Larranaga bringing two different double-digit seeds to the Final Four. He was the leader of George Mason during their Cinderella run in 2006 as well.

They face the favored No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, who bring perhaps the most talented team left in the field. The winner will matchup with Villanova in the national semifinals on Saturday.

On the other side the Saint Peter’s Peacocks have already made plenty of history as the first No. 15 seed to reach the last eight. They take on the ultimate blue blood in No. 8 North Carolina, a team that has come into their own the last several weeks and is playing their basketball at the right time.

The winner gets Duke and the chance to end Mike Krzyzewski’s career, something you know the ancient rivals from the Triangle want to do desperately.

March Madness TV schedule: Saturday, March 26

All times ET

11:20 a.m. — No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Kansas — CBS

2:05 p.m. — No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 8 North Carolina — CBS