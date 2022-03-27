Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 27

Sunday’s NBA slate features seven games, with many matchups having an impact on playoff seeding. There’s also the Kyrie Irving narrative, as the Brooklyn Nets point guard will make his home debut after the private sector vaccination mandate was officially lifted. With this many storylines going on, it sets up a lot of player prop opportunities for bettors. Here’s some props we like for Sunday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chris Paul double-double vs. 76ers (-110)

In his return to the court, Paul put up 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns. He’d like to continue this level of play against the 76ers, especially with former teammate James Harden on the other side. Paul has aged nicely during the latter stage of his career, but he’s still one of the best point guards in the league. He looks healthy and ready to finally get the job done after losing in last year’s Finals. Back him to keep contributing in the points and assists column Sunday.

LeBron James over 31.5 points (-110)

In the last six games, James is averaging 32.0 points per game. He got some extended rest after sitting the team’s last game, so he should be good to go despite being listed as questionable. James has gone over this total in the last three games, and is 3 combined points away from going over in five of his last six games. Look for The King to keep putting up big numbers in a massive game for the Lakers.

Maxi Kleber over 1.5 3-pointers (+175)

Kleber has been awful of late, but this is an awesome value play. The Jazz will be keying in on Luka Doncic in this game, so Kleber is going to have opportunities to contribute. He’s shooting just 15.8 percent from deep in his last 10 games but the slump has to end at some point. Back Kleber as the high risk, high reward play from Sunday’s games.

