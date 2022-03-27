NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 27

There are seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with plenty of stars on display for hoops fans to take in. However, it’s the role players who ultimately decide the outcome of DFS contests. These value plays are important to any lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,900

Anthony is a solid role player for LA, topping 20.0 fantasy points in four of his last six games. His shooting will be a major asset against the Pelicans, who are 22nd in opponent three-point percentage. The veteran is averaging 14.3 points per game in his last six and should have a good outing against New Orleans in a big game for the Lakers.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks, $3,800

Kleber has been in a massive slump lately, but he’s still managing to have an impact on the boards for the Mavericks. The Jazz are a solid defensive team, but they’re likely to focus their attention on Luka Doncic. That should open up more opportunities for Kleber, who has topped 20.0 fantasy points in two of his last four games.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, $3,600

With Al Horford out, Williams should see extended minutes in this game. He’s not going to light up the scoreboard, but his rebounding and defensive impact should be able to deliver at this price. The forward had a disappointing showing against Utah, but does have nice games of late. He should fare better against the Timberwolves Sunday.