Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Celtics on Sunday

The Boston Celtics take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening. Their game may be slightly overshadowed in the basketball community by the Elite Eight matchup of North Carolina and Saint Peter’s, the cinderella story of the century. The Celtics continue to fight to steal the 1-seed on a tear in the second half of the season. The T-Wolves are only 1.0 game back of avoiding the play-in tournament and claiming a playoff berth. Let’s take a look at odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +6

It’s hard to bet against the Celtics lately. With that said, we’re going to do it anyway tonight. Minnesota getting 6 points on the road, even against the hottest team in basketball, feels like a lot. The T-Wolves are one of the best teams against the spread this season (42-32-1). It comes down to health. Minnesota’s core of players are all fine for tonight. Al Horford is out for Boston while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both banged up a bit. They’re going to play, but the nagging injuries at the end of a long week can be taxing. I’ll take the Timberwolves and the points.

Over/Under: O229.5

The Timberwolves are also pretty good at hitting the over, in fact they’re first at 44-31 against the over/under this season. The nagging injuries to Brown and Tatum could play a factor on defense against D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. No Horford makes life a bit easier on Karl-Anthony Towns, though Robert Williams is still down low. The pace of this game should be up. Tatum and Brown should get whatever they want. The Celtics have scored at least 124 points in each of their past four games. Minnesota has 116 in five of seven. This should be a track meet.

