When was the last time Villanova made the Final Four in NCAA Tournament?

The No. 2 Villanova Wildcats claimed the South Region title during the 2022 NCAA Tournament and have booked their tickets to New Orleans for the Final Four this weekend. This will mark the seventh Final Four appearance for the Big East program.

The Wildcats toppled No. 15 Delaware, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan, and No. 5 Houston to earn the honor and it’ll mark a return to the sport’s largest stage for a program that has elevated itself to blue blood status in the last decade under head coach Jay Wright. We’ll take a look at the last time ‘Nova made the Final Four.

Villanova’s last Final Four appearance: 2018

Led by the likes of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Donte DiVincenzo, the 2018 Villanova team ended up cutting down the nets at the Alamodome in San Antonio as national champions.

Finishing the year with an impressive 36-4 record, the No. 1 seed Wildcats blew out No. 4 Kansas 95-79 in the national semifinal game before throttling No. 8 Michigan 79-62 in the title game. It marked the second championship in three seasons for the program and third after overall. The first was the surprise team of 1985.

This year’s Villanova squad currently has +280 odds to win it all, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.