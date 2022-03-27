When was the last time Duke made the Final Four in NCAA Tournament?

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils claimed the West Region title during the 2022 NCAA Tournament and have booked their tickets to New Orleans for the Final Four this weekend. This will mark the 17th Final Four appearance for the esteemed program.

The Blue Devils toppled No. 15 Cal State Fullerton, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 3 Texas Tech, and No. 4 Arkansas to earn the honor and they have guaranteed that head coach Mike Krzyzewski will finish his career on the sport’s highest stage. We’ll take a look at the last time Duke made the Final Four.

Duke’s last Final Four appearance: 2015

Led by the likes of Jahlil Okafor, Quinn Cook, and Justise Winslow, the 2015 Duke team ended up cutting down the nets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as national champions.

Finishing the year with an impressive 35-4 record, the No. 1 seed Blue Devils blew out No. 7 Michigan State 81-61 in the national semifinal game before edging No. 3 Wisconsin 68-63 in the title game. The victory marked the fifth national championship for Duke, coming after titles in 1991, 1992, 2001, and 2010. It also marked a bit of redemption for the Blue Devils after being bounced out of the first round of the tournament by Mercer the year prior.

This year’s Duke squad currently has +160 odds to win it all courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.