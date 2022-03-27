When was the last time Kansas made the Final Four in NCAA Tournament?

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks claimed the Midwest Region title during the 2022 NCAA Tournament and have booked their tickets to New Orleans for the Final Four this weekend. This will mark the 16th Final Four appearance for the esteemed program.

The Jayhawks toppled No. 16 Texas Southern, No. 9 Creighton, No. 4 Providence, and No. 10 Miami to earn the honor and longtime head coach Bill Self will once again get a crack at coaching on the highest stage of the sport. We’ll take a look at the last time Kansas made the Final Four.

Kansas’ last Final Four appearance: 2018

Led by the likes of Devonte’ Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, and Malik Newman, the 2018 Kansas team made it to the Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where they were clipped by eventual national champion Villanova in the national semifinal game. That 31-8 Jayhawks squad came up short of claiming the program’s fourth national championship.

This year’s Kansas squad currently has +180 odds to win it all courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.